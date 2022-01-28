Japan Funds Upgrade of Japanese Language Department at National University of Laos

The Japanese Government has provided grant assistance worth USD 92,485 for the Improvement of the Department of Japanese, National University of Laos.

The grant has been provided through the country’s Grant Assistance for Cultural Grassroots Projects (GCGP).

A grant contract for the GCGP Project in education was signed between Mr. Kobayashi Kenichi, Ambassador of Japan to Laos, and Dr. Malaykham Sayakone, Deputy Head of the Department of Japanese, and witnessed by Assoc. Prof. Dr. Houngphet Chanthavong, Vice President of the National University of Laos.

The Department of Japanese has played an important educational role since its foundation in 2003, providing high-quality Japanese language education which has enabled a great number of people to obtain excellent language skills.

The number of applicants for the department has increased in recent years, so the improvement of the educational environment to enable more students to be able to study has become a pressing issue.

Through the project, a two-story building with three fully-equipped classrooms will be constructed. It is expected that these additional classrooms will allow for as many as 70 students per year.

In his remarks, Ambassador Kobayashi expressed his deepest appreciation for the efforts of the Japanese language teachers who have continued to conduct classes in the difficult situation caused by Covid-19.

He also expressed his hope that this project will enhance the educational environment that will help to improve education levels and thereby contribute to training those people who can play an active role as a bridge between Japan and Laos in the future.