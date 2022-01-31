Laos Confirms 329 New Cases of Covid-19, Three Deaths

Laos has recorded increasingly low numbers of Covid-19 cases, with just 329 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2,657 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 329 new cases confirmed.

There were 319 cases of community spread and ten imported cases across the country.

Three New Deaths

Two people in Bolikhamxay Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Houaphan Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 41 cases.

In Xieng Khouang Province saw 83 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw six cases.

In Bokeo Province there were six cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were six cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were seven cases.

Champasack Province saw five cases today.

Khammouane Province saw nine cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 5,568 active cases of Covid-19, with 547 confirmed deaths, and 133,853 total cases.

Meanwhile, 570 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.