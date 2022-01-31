Laos to Vaccinate Young Children Against Covid-19

Laos plans to commence vaccinations for children aged 6 to 11 years in some districts and provinces next quarter.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced yesterday that it would begin vaccinations of young children in Phongsaly Province.

Children aged 6 to 11 years in certain districts of Phongsaly Province are to receive vaccinations against Covid-19 under a trial program.

The total vaccination rate has now reached 64.51 percent of the population or 4,733,538 people, and the vaccination rate for all recommended doses has reached 55.48 percent or 4,070,995 people.

However, according to the Ministry of Health, some provinces and districts still have low immunization rates.

The Taskforce has called on local authorities, especially in the six provinces with vaccination rates below 50 percent, to closely monitor the vaccination process and ensure the participation of all sectors, as well as initiating vaccination campaigns.

In addition, the Taskforce also suggested health workers use their experience vaccinating young children under the trial program in Phongsaly in order to better plan for the expansion of the program nationwide.

Sources inside the ministry say that vaccinations for children as young as three years old are being considered, however, no concrete plan has yet been made.

