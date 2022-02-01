Laos Confirms 585 New Cases of Covid-19, Four Deaths

Laos has recorded 585 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with four new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,850 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 585 new cases confirmed.

There were 584 cases of community spread and one imported case across the country.

New Deaths

Two people in Vientiane Province passed away due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Bolikhamxay Province due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Xaysomboun Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 102 cases.

In Phongsaly Province saw 139 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw ten cases.

In Bokeo Province there were 11 cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 18 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 30 cases.

Champasack Province saw four cases today.

Khammouane Province saw 16 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 5,517 active cases of Covid-19, with 551 confirmed deaths, and 134,438 total cases.

Meanwhile, 231 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First does vaccinations have now reached 64.51% of the eligible population, while second does vaccinations have now reached 55.48%.