Laos Confirms 359 New Cases of Covid-19, Four Deaths

Laos has recorded 359 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with four new deaths attributed to the virus.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2,918 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 359 new cases confirmed.

There were 340 cases of community spread and 19 imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Three people in Vientiane Capital passed away due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Houaphan Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 82 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw five cases.

In Bokeo Province there were seven cases today.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 12 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 14 cases.

Khammouane Province saw 14 cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 5,029 active cases of Covid-19, with 562 confirmed deaths, and 135,660 total cases.

Meanwhile, 269 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 64.83% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 56.18%.