Local Company Builds First Private Hospital in Xayaboury Province

A local company in Laos has invested approximately LAK 15 billion to construct the first private hospital in Xayaboury Province.

The groundbreaking ceremony for constructing the new private hospital took place in Xayaboury Province on 2 February, attended by the Minister of Health, Dr. Bounfeng Phoummalaysit, popular media page Tholakhong reports.

General Director of Saiyavate Hospital Sole Company Limited, Mr. Soukhamphy Bounyavong, says the new hospital is located in Xayaboury District of Xayaboury Province, and covers 5,000 square meters of land.

He said that the Saiyavete Hospital is the first privately-owned hospital in Xayaboury, with a total investment of LAK 15 billion. It is a 45-bed hospital, including ICU beds.

It is scheduled to be complete within 18 months.

The project’s development consists of a two-story structure for patient services, a single-story building for a restaurant, a convenience store, and further single-story structures for pharmacy storage, a laundry room, and a mortuary, according to Mr. Soukhamphy.

The hospital’s nine departments include emergency, outpatient, ICU, and Anesthetic, external surgery, internal medicine, gynecology and obstetrics, pediatric section, and a radiology department, according to Mr. Soukhamphy.

“The hospital was built to meet the demands of current medical services, including lowering the risk of health problems and providing an alternate option for patients to obtain modern medical services at a reasonable cost, as well as accessing a team of qualified doctors,” Mr. Soukhamphy said.