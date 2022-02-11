My Food Bag delivers quality meal service at scale with Infor

Infor CloudSuite F&B instrumental in ensuring leading Kiwi recipe and meal giant achieve productivity and efficiency gains

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND – Media OutReach – 11 February 2022 – Infor, the industry cloud company, today announced that My Food Bag, a leading recipe and meal delivery service, has deployed Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage (F&B) ERP to achieve organisational-wide transparency and full visibility of end-to-end profitability.

Having experienced exponential growth over its first five years of operation with revenues of more than $100 million, the cloud-native My Food Bag recognised the need to invest in a modern, industry-specific ERP platform. It completed a rapid implementation of Infor CloudSuite F&B and Infor Product Lifecycle Management for Process (Optiva) — in a matter of months — that has benefited internal and external stakeholders, including customers and suppliers.

However, the growth faced myriad challenges as systems and processes were not able to scale with the business. My Food Bag decided to completely transform its back office to support continued meteoric expansion. It focused on finding a partner with industry-specific knowledge, a cloud-first strategy, and strong integration so that its systems could continue to scale.

My Food Bag CEO Kevin Bowler said: “Introducing Infor was a real turning point for the business: it was a signal that we were growing up, that we were maturing. As our product range became more complex and our customers became demanding, it was really important for us to have a single source of the truth, and a single system to support the flow of information right across the business.”

My Food Bag adjusts and creates recipes based on the weekly feedback it collects on every recipe, and Infor has been crucial to customer retention.

“With Infor, we now have clear data on what every ingredient in every recipe is costing us. We can then take that visibility and align it to the feedback from our customers to help us optimise and deliver new recipes that will not only help us grow but keep our customers coming back,” he said.

My Food Bag has improved on-time payments for its 80-plus strong local supplier base with Infor, Bowler explained.

“For some of our farmers, we are their largest customer. They don’t necessarily have the cashflow to support operations for extended periods of time without payment. It’s therefore incredibly important that we pay our suppliers on time and accurately, so they can keep operating and providing produce for our deliveries. Moving to Infor Food & Beverage has really helped streamline our financial processes so that we can be confident that we are paying our suppliers on time,” he said.

According to My Food Bag chief financial officer Mark Winter, prior to Infor, there was “immense difficulty asking very basic questions of the data” as the organisation didn’t have a single source of the truth. “We had multiple sources of the truth – and that meant I was wasting time working through inconsistencies in the data instead of focusing on strategic priorities”.

My Food Bag previously relied on manual spreadsheets for nutritional information and allergens but Infor PLM for Process has provided a robust recipe management system with controls and parameters in place to provide confidence at any scale.

Infor ANZ managing director Jarrod Kinchington said, “My Food Bag is one of New Zealand’s, and indeed the region’s, great success stories. It played a critical role in keeping Kiwis well-nourished when lockdown measures were in place, and Infor is proud to support such an innovative and agile brand delivering quality food each and every day. By adopting a close, transparent partnership approach, Infor has managed to deliver business benefits to My Food Bag in a matter of months compared with the industry standard of many years.”

About My Food Bag

My Food Bag is a leading recipe and meal delivery service in New Zealand, helping Kiwis and their families solve the problem of “what’s for dinner”. Founded by a group of entrepreneurs and MasterChef New Zealand winner Nadia Lim, the company subscribes to a ‘nude food philosophy’ – ingredients that are local, natural, and preservative-free to help Kiwis and their families live healthier and happier, one meal at a time. My Food Bag has over 200 employees and serves more than 66,000 customers.

