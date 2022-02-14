Laos Confirms 216 New Cases of Covid-19, Three Deaths

Laos has recorded 216 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with three new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2,171 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 216 new cases confirmed.

There were 200 cases of community spread and 16 imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

One death was recorded in Khammouane Province due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Xieng Khouang Province due to Covid-19.

One death was recorded in Houaphan Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 26 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw four cases.

In Bokeo Province there was one case.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 17 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were 14 cases.

Khammouane Province saw four cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 3,800 active cases of Covid-19, with 597 confirmed deaths, and 139,244 total cases.

Meanwhile, 123 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 65.68% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 57.77%.