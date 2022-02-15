Introducing Surface Laptop Studio – the most powerful business laptop built for Windows 11

Microsoft announces pre-orders of new Surface Laptop Studio starting 15 February in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 15 February 2022 – Microsoft today announced that pre-orders for the new Surface Laptop Studio will commence from 20 January in Singapore via commercial authorised resellers and retailers, and the Microsoft Store.

From now till 7 March, customers who pre-order a Surface Laptop Studio on the Microsoft Store or via any authorised retailer or reseller will enjoy a 1-month free subscription for Microsoft 365 and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Starting at SG$2,338, Surface Laptop Studio is our most powerful Surface ever. Built as the ideal product for developers, creative professionals, designers, and gamers, Laptop Studio brings you the power of a desktop, the portability of a laptop, and a creative studio all in one. The device features a sleek 14.4″ touchscreen[1], a vibrant 120Hz display, Quad Omnisonic™ speakers, and immersive Dolby Atmos® to help you work, create, and play the way you want to.

“We look forward to bringing the new Surface Laptop Studio to Singapore, a culmination of years of Surface innovation – on hinges, display, silicon, and more – and brings the best of the Surface heritage together in one powerhouse device. Designed with Windows 11 in mind, Surface Laptop Studio helps you stay in the flow, be inspired, and get closer to what you love – all in one incredibly powerful and infinitely flexible device,” said Shyamol Bansal, Business Group Lead for Surface, Microsoft Singapore.

Surface Laptop Studio features a new ultra-durable Dynamic Woven Hinge, allowing it to transition from one mode to another seamlessly.

In Laptop mode, enjoy a first-class typing experience with a full keyboard and Precision Haptic touchpad.

In Stage mode, the 14.4″ PixelSense touchscreen display is pulled forward to the perfect angle for gaming, streaming, docking, or presenting to clients. With the keyboard covered, immerse yourself in the display and interact with the Surface Slim Pen 2, touch or touchpad.

In Studio mode, make use of the optimal canvas for uninterrupted writing, sketching, and other creative pursuits.

It is also designed to light up the best of Windows 11, which features powerful new experiences that bring you closer to what you love. New features such as Snap Layouts, Widgets and Groups will empower your productivity and inspire your creativity, complementing the new Surface Laptop Studio for a seamless user experience.

In addition, Surface Slim Pen 2 stores neatly underneath the keyboard, where it magnetically attaches and charges for easy access when inspiration strikes. Users can set their imaginations free when using this versatile laptop as a device for building apps, rendering videos, and streaming ultra-fast games. With 11th Gen Intel® Core™ H35 processors and NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ GPUs, Laptop Studio has the power to get any job done with ease.

Gaming enthusiasts can also look forward to the DirectX 12 Ultimate and NVIDIA® GeForce 3050 Ti laptop GPU, which will allow PC gamers to experience incredible performance and exceptional image quality that rivals reality.

Surface Laptop Studio is available for pre-orders starting 15 February via commercial authorised resellers AsiaPac Distribution, Insight Technology Solutions, JK Technology and UIC Asian Computer Services. Authorised retailers include Best Denki, Challenger, Courts, Gain City, Harvey Norman, Microsoft Store and Microsoft authorised stores on Lazada and Shopee.

It will be generally available from 8 March and will be available in the following configurations in Singapore:

For more information on the latest Surface devices, please visit our blog.



[1]Surface Laptop Studio display has rounded corners within a standard rectangle



About Microsoft

Microsoft (Nasdaq “MSFT” @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.





Note to editors: For more information, news and perspectives from Microsoft, please visit the Microsoft News Center at http://news.microsoft.com. Web links, telephone numbers and titles were correct at time of publication, but may have changed. For additional assistance, journalists and analysts may contact Microsoft’s Rapid Response Team or other appropriate contacts listed at https://news.microsoft.com/microsoft-public-relations-contacts.

#Microsoft