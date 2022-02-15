Laos Confirms 441 New Cases of Covid-19, Three Deaths

Laos has recorded 441 cases of Covid-19 across the country today, with three new deaths.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,475 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 441 new cases confirmed.

There were 438 cases of community spread and 26 imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

Three people in Vientiane Capital passed away due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 73 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw eight cases.

In Bokeo Province there were two cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were 62 cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were ten cases.

Khammouane Province saw six cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 3,545 active cases of Covid-19, with 601 confirmed deaths, and 139,683 total cases.

Meanwhile, 292 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 65.74% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 57.86%.