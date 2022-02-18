Laos To See Wet Weekend Ahead in Central and Northern Provinces

Heavy rainfall is forecast for several parts of Laos this weekend, particularly in the Northern and Central Provinces of the country.

According to a forecast issued yesterday by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology, under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, heavy rainfall is expected over the next few days, as well as strong wind and thunderstorms.

The report says that cold weather from China will cover Laos this week, bringing mild to moderate rain to many parts of the country.

Some heavy rain and strong winds are expected in the northern and central provinces from today until Monday.

Northern and central provinces including Phongsaly, Houaphan, Xieng Khouang, Luang Namtha, Bokeo, Oudomxay, Luang Prabang, Xayaboury, Xaysomboun, Vientiane Province, Vientiane Capital, Bolikhamxay, Khammouan, and Savannakhet will see their share of heavy rain.

Authorities have warned residents in areas expected to see storms, and those traveling north, to be aware of sudden landslides amid hazardous weather conditions.