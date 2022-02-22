Laos Confirms 140 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 140 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2,504 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 140 new cases confirmed.

There were 132 cases of community spread and eight imported cases across the country.

New Deaths

One death was recorded in Xieng Khouang Province due to Covid-19.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 34 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw two cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were seven cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were eight cases.

Khammouane Province saw five cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 2,259 active cases of Covid-19, with 613 confirmed deaths, and 141,441 total cases.

Meanwhile, 283 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 66.00% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 58.26%.