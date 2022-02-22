Laos Knocks Out Malaysia in Second Victory at AFF U23 Championship

Laos is to proceed to the semi-finals at the AFF U23 Championship after dominating the field in their second victory against Malaysia yesterday evening.

Malaysia has been knocked out from the AFF U23 Championship after Laos won the first leg 2-1, followed by the reverse fixture 2-0 at Morodok Techno National Stadium in Phnom Penh, Cambodia yesterday evening.

The match got off to an even start, with Malaysia gradually gaining more possession of the ball, but they remained far from dangerous due to a lack of creativity in the attacking third.

Under the watchful eye of new coach Michael Weiss, however, Laos operated with a clear plan.

Attacking midfielder Bounphachan Bounkong opened the scoring two minutes before the break, using a free kick to clear the yellow players and dip the ball into the net. Malaysian keeper Bidin managed to touch the ball but was unable to stop it hitting home.

The Malaysians swarmed like angered ants in the second half, making attempts at a goal but easily stopped by Lao keeper Souvannasangso every time.

Meanwhile, Souksakhone Bouaphaivanh scored at the 86th minute, sealing Malaysia’s fate and bringing the game home for Laos.

With Malaysia knocked out of the tournament, Laos will go on to the semi-finals where it will face Timor-Leste, who recently ousted Cambodia with a 2-1 win in Group A.

Meanwhile, Tuesday will see Thailand and Vietnam battle for the top position in Group C.