Laos Confirms Community Spread of Omicron Covid-19 Variant

Laos has confirmed 27 cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant since the beginning of the year.

Dr. Sisavath Soutthanilaxay said today during the daily announcement by the National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control that of the 27 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant, only one had been detected in the community.

Some 26 cases were detected among arrivals from abroad, while one case was found to have been locally transmitted in Bolikhamxay Province.

A 60-year-old woman was tested for Covid-19 at the provincial hospital where her results showed the presence of the Omicron BA.1 Variant.

The woman did not have a history of travel, and health officials are currently undertaking contact tracing procedures.

Dr. Sisavath said that although the number of daily cases and deaths was trending downward, people must remain vigilant and continue to take precautions.

Covid-19 prevention measures remain in place in Laos, and residents are expected to continue wearing a facemask, using hand gel, and practicing social distancing.