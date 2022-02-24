Get ready for a Marvelous time with Thor and Captain America at Changi Airport Terminal 3

Caption

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 24 February 2022 –Avengers Assemble! To promote the latest thrilling 4D movie experience in Madame Tussauds Singapore, the Avengers stars Captain America and Thor will be at Changi Airport Terminal 3, Basement 2 (beside Swensen’s) for a free photo opportunity from 25 February to 13 March 2022.

To celebrate the new thrilling experience, Madame Tussauds Singapore has collaborated with Changi Airport and Mastercard® where visitors can enjoy an exclusive 1-for-1 ticket deal to Madame Tussauds Singapore at only $44 (U.P. $88) when you spend $50^ with Mastercard® at Changi Airport public areas* from 25 February to 13 March 2022.

Experience at Madame Tussauds Singapore wind-chilling, water-soaking and face-flinching special effects as you get closer than ever before to Captain Marvel, Thor, Black Panther, Rocket, Spider-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp as they battle Loki in a bid to save the world! Shop at Changi Airport today!

For more information on how you can feel all the action in the Marvel Universe 4D, please go to https://bit.ly/MarvelCAG. For more information on this exclusive Changi Airport offer, visit www.changiairport.com.marvel4d.

*Public areas of Changi Airport Terminals 1 and 3, not including Jewel.

^Limited to two (2) redemption for every S$50 spent in a single same-day receipt

Madame Tussauds

The ultimate celebrity experience and the world’s best known and most popular wax attraction. There are currently 23 Madame Tussauds attractions around the world. Each of the attractions is unique and tailored to the host city and visitor demographic to feature both local as well as international figures.

The result of 200 years of expertise and painstaking research every figure takes Madame Tussauds’ gifted sculptors a minimum of three months to make, and costs more than $300K (Singapore dollars). Most contemporary figures are also produced following sittings with the celebrities themselves.