Laos Confirms 134 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 134 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 1,318 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 134 new cases confirmed.

There were 108 cases of community spread and 26 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 52 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw two cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were eight cases.

In Vientiane Province, there was one case.

In Bokeo Province saw one case.

Khammouane Province saw three cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,683 active cases of Covid-19, with 621 confirmed deaths, and 142,743 total cases.

Meanwhile, 144 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 66.90% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 58.68%.