Only Four Provinces in Laos Yet to Reach Majority Covid Vaccination 

Only four provinces in Laos have yet to reach a majority Covid-19 vaccination rate as the national vaccination rate reaches 60%.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control announced on its Center of Information and Education for Health Facebook page this week that only four Lao provinces have not yet met a Covid-19 vaccination rate of 50 percent or higher.

The provinces are Houaphanh, Xieng Khouang, Xaysomboun, and Savannakhet.

Vientiane Times reports that, as of 16 February, the national vaccination rate is about 66% for individuals who have received one dose and 58% for individuals who have received all recommended doses.

The most recent batch of received donated vaccinations, a shipment 594,000 doses of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine provided by the COVAX partnership, will be used primarily for high risk groups including pregnant women, health care workers, and individuals over 60 years of age.

Laos’ goal is to vaccinate 87.25 percent of the population–approximately six and a half million people–by the end of 2022.