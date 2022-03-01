Justin Sun, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO’s $200,000 Donation to Ukrainian Government’s TRON Address Sparks a Surge of Humanitarian Aid in Crypto Community

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 1 March 2022 – The Russia-Ukraine war has captured the world’s attention and has led to outpourings of humanitarian donations from the crypto community.

Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s First Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Transformation, posted requests for cryptocurrency donations in the form of BTC, ETH, and TRC20-USDT on Twitter. Justin Sun announceed his humanitarian support for the Ukrainian people and joined in the donation activity with the hope of cryptos to make the world a better place.

Justin also quickly confirmed that the donation addresses, which Vitalik Buterin found suspicious, were legit and gave out his initial donation of $200,000 in the form of TRON-based USDT. Following his act of generosity, crypto heavyweights such as Vitalik Buterin and Changpeng Zhao also jumped on board and gave their humanitarian support to Ukraine.

Donations made in TRON-based USDT soon reached a record high. As of February 27, the TRON address of Ukraine received 1,618 donations totaling $712,062 over the past 24 hours, with an average donation of $440.

Justin Sun’s announcement and action assisted to raise $10 million in less than 48 hours.

According to Justin Sun in his interview with Bloomberg, he made this donation because “this is a monumental moment in the history of humanitarian donation on a global scale.” He also tweeted that he was really touched to see the small donations springing up in the crypto community every minute. Such easy, quick, and small donations made on the blockchain worldwide were non-existent in human history.

The donation is a landmark event in the development of “Blockchain + Philanthropy”. Justin’s words, “cryptos hope to make the world a better place,” were also echoed by the global crypto community. Looking back on the charitable acts of Justin Sun and TRON, they have made relentless efforts to live up to their responsibilities as a top-notch public chain and a global crypto leader to advance the global charity cause.

About Justin Sun

In December 2021, Justin Sun was the winner of the auction for a ticket to the first flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepherd. The total bid amount of $28 million went to Blue Origin’s foundation, Club for the Future, which in turn benefited 19 space-based charities to incentivize future generations to pursue careers in STEM and help invent the future of life in space. Justin will explore space together with five crewmates.

On April 26, 2021, Justin Sun announced that he had joined the Indian coronavirus relief fund launched by Sandeep, co-founder of Polygon (formerly known as Matic Network), and had donated two million TRX.

In May 2020, the President of Uganda extended his gratitude to Justin Sun and other contributors to the “Binance for Children Special Impact Education project,” in which Justin Sun donated ¥7 million (approximately $1.11 million). In addition, the President thanked Justin Sun for his instrumental role in the successful implementation of this project and expressed hope for new partnerships. One year later, the sitting President of Uganda, H.E Y.K. Museveni, invited Justin Sun to his inauguration in May 2021.

Known as the founder of a world-famous public chain, as well as the Ambassador and Permanent Representative of Grenada to the WTO, Justin Sun is also a philanthropist with humanitarianism in his mind. His current status and titles also endow him with more responsibility and capability to advance the global charity cause than others.

His TRON is among the fastest-growing blockchain networks, with its total number of accounts surpassing 79 million. The TRON ecosystem is also in the prime of its growth, maintaining a strong momentum in NFT, DeFi, GameFi, the metaverse, and stablecoins. Typifying the public chains of China, TRON is bound to pack a heavier punch in the industry with its rising global clout and Justin’s staunch support.

By February 28, donations made in TRC20-USDT had exceeded $1 million, bearing witness to another landmark in the history of cryptocurrency donation.

#TRONDAO