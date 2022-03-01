Laos Confirms 224 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 224 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2.255 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 224 new cases confirmed.

There were 189 cases of community spread and 35 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 64 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw eight cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were nine cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were six cases.

In Bokeo Province saw two cases.

Khammouane Province saw nine cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,665 active cases of Covid-19, with 623 confirmed deaths, and 142,967total cases.

Meanwhile, 134 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 67.20% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 58.88%.