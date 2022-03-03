Police Bust Live Streaming Porn Ring in Vientiane Capital

Authorities in Laos have arrested a Chinese national and a group of Lao citizens on charges of publishing pornography.

According to a report by Lao Security News, a group of ten individuals was detained in Vientiane Capital on 24 February on charges relating to sexual misconduct and the production of pornography.

Police traced the activity to a house in Donnokkhum Village in Vientiane’s Sisattanak District, where the ten people were found filming pornographic material.

Head of the Sisattanak Police Department, Lieutenant Colonel Soubunxay Bounmavong, says the house owner and her Chinese boyfriend persuaded Lao women and men to film and publish pornography via the Bigo Live live streaming platform.

Six Lao women and four men were paid for conducting photo shoots and releasing pornography videos via the Singaporean-owned streaming platform.

Authorities have sent the group to quarantine before legal proceedings commence.

A group of 16 individuals, including Chinese nationals, was detained in Vientiane Capital in December last year facing similar charges for creating pornography at a rented apartment complex.

Lao law regulating the use of the internet prohibits pornography, as well as the use of inappropriate photos and videos, or those that contradict the traditions and customs of Laos.