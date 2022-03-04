Laos Confirms 224 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 224 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2.085 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 224 new cases confirmed.

There were 193 cases of community spread and 31 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 86 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw six cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were fourteen cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were nine cases.

In Bokeo Province saw one case.

Khammouane Province saw three cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,826 active cases of Covid-19, with 628 confirmed deaths, and 143,710total cases.

Meanwhile, 55 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 68.62% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 59.24%.