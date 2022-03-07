Babel Finance: 2021-2022 Crypto Asset Market Report

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 7 March 2022 – The research experts at Babel Finance’s Hong Kong and Singapore offices are confident in the long-term worth of crypto assets. Crypto-asset markets are evolving fast, long-term Bitcoin(BTC) investors have reaped substantial gains since the currency’s inception, and more and more conventional financial institutions are recognizing it.

2021 wreaked devastation worldwide due to the COVID-19 outbreak, posing a threat to people’s lives and livelihoods. Last year, however, the cryptocurrency industry reached a pinnacle of expansion thanks to extraordinary monetary stimulation from central banks globally. The overall market value of cryptocurrencies increased dramatically from US$760 billion in January 2021 to US$2.8 trillion in December, with Bitcoin’s market value ultimately settling at US$874 billion after flying to US$1.3 trillion in November.

Given this backdrop, Babel Finance Financial Services examines critical developments of the crypto-asset markets in this report. Some of the key developments covered in the report are:

Institutionalization Speeds Bitcoin Adoption as Mainstream Asset: Examines how cryptocurrencies can withstand institutional-scale inflows because of the abundance in overall liquidity.

Examines how cryptocurrencies can withstand institutional-scale inflows because of the abundance in overall liquidity. China’s ban on cryptocurrencies: Looks at how the ban demonstrated Bitcoin’s network robustness.

Looks at how the ban demonstrated Bitcoin’s network robustness. NFTs, GameFi, and Web 3.0: 2021 was the year of NFTs, and Babel Finance’s crypto market team believes this will be a big driver for crypto-asset markets in 2022.

Star fund managers, Wall Street heavyweights, and everyday investors rushed to the cryptocurrency industry. El Salvador was the first nation to recognize bitcoin as legal money, and bitcoin futures ETFs were also formed.

The report also highlights opportunities and risks for the crypto-asset market for 2022. Babel finance financial services research team is confident that the global economy is still in a state of expansion, and tight monetary policy will not kill the bull market, but it will create great volatility.

Babel Finance and its experts will continue to monitor crypto-asset market trends and threats. It will look at the regulatory and supervisory implications of the global crypto-assets market to pivot market opportunities and threats. Contact us for a copy of the 2021–2022 Crypto Asset Market Report to learn more about Babel Finance’s findings.

