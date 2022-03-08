FOCUS ON THE PROFESSIONAL AUDIO BUSINESS – Sennheiser Group invests in its Pro Audio, Business Communication and Neumann.Berlin business units

WEDEMARK, GERMANY – Media OutReach – 8 March 2022 – Shaping the future of the audio world and creating unique sound experiences for customers: this is what Sennheiser has stood for since more than 75 years. After 50 years, the audio specialist will now once again be concentrating fully on the professional business. With its three business units, Pro Audio, Business Communication and Neumann.Berlin, the Sennheiser Group aims to achieve sustainable growth and further expand its strong global position as a provider of professional audio solutions. The Consumer Electronics business that was previously part of the Sennheiser Group has been fully transferred to Sonova Holding AG – one of the leading providers of hearing solutions – effective March 1, 2022.

“In the future, we will focus our resources and financial strength on our Pro Audio, Business Communication, and Neumann business units. Here, we plan to grow at an above-average rate, further expand our position in the global market, and successively extend our business areas,” explains Daniel Sennheiser, Co-CEO of Sennheiser. “From now on, we are looking forward to working even more closely with our customers in the professional sector and being even closer to the market. This is where we will leverage all of our knowledge and extensive expertise as one of the world’s leading companies in the audio industry,” adds Andreas Sennheiser, Co-CEO of Sennheiser.

In recent years, the Sennheiser Group has laid all the foundations for a successful future as a professional audio company: “We have transformed the company and – despite the pandemic – can look back on a very successful financial year: we were not only able to meet our sales targets for 2021 in all business areas, but even exceeded our own expectations despite the fact that the event industry in particular remained characterized by uncertainty for the second year in a row due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” comments Daniel Sennheiser.

Describing the Sennheiser Group’s clear goals for the future Andreas Sennheiser explains: “As a family-owned company, we want to grow sustainably through our own efforts. To achieve this, we are investing significantly in our three business units.”

In the Pro Audio unit, the audio specialist plans to continue to exceed the high expectations of its customers in the live and broadcast business with reliable audio solutions and first-class sound quality. The range will be expanded with complementary software solutions for optimal workflows. Sennheiser sees growth opportunities particularly in the fast-growing markets for semi-professional applications, such as audio-for-video.

In the Business Communications unit, Sennheiser will greatly expand its portfolio of audio solutions for universities and corporate meeting rooms in the coming years. The goal is to be present with Sennheiser products in the majority of the world’s lecture halls and meeting rooms and to offer customers solutions that are not only audibly better and easier to use, but in particular address the challenges of hybrid working and learning.

With its legendary products, Neumann.Berlin is already one of the world’s best-known brands for studio-quality audio solutions. This business area is to be expanded in the future with a strong focus on digital workflows and extended software and service solutions, as well as with new product offerings, for example for close miking of instruments. Growth opportunities also arise from new customer requirements in the areas of mobile working, streaming, and immersive audio.

With Sonova – one of the leading providers of hearing solutions – Sennheiser has found a strong partner who has fully taken over the Consumer business and will further expand it. Following the sale, Sennheiser and Sonova’s Consumer Hearing business will operate together under the Sennheiser brand umbrella. A long-term license agreement has been agreed with Sonova for the use of the Sennheiser brand.

About the Sennheiser Group

The independent family-owned company Sennheiser was founded in 1945 and is today one of the leading suppliers in the field of professional audio technology. Since 2013, Daniel Sennheiser and Dr. Andreas Sennheiser have been the third generation of the Sennheiser family to manage the company. The headquarters of the Sennheiser Group is located in Wennebostel in Wedemark near Hanover.

About the Sennheiser brand

We live and breathe audio. We are driven by the passion to create audio solutions that make a difference. Building the future of audio and bringing remarkable sound experiences to our customers – this is what the Sennheiser brand has stood for since more than 75 years. While professional audio solutions such as microphones, conference systems, streaming technologies and monitoring systems are part of the business of Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, the business with consumer devices such as headphones, soundbars and speech-enhanced hearables is operated by Sonova Holding AG under the license of Sennheiser.

