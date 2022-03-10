Lao Police Seize Over Four Million Amphetamine Pills

Police in Vientiane Province have seized more than four million amphetamine pills and other illicit drugs in a huge bust.

The bust occurred last week in Meun District, Vientiane Province, where police apprehended two suspects, Lao Security News reports.

Head of Vientiane Province Public Security Office, Lieutenant General Bouathong Bouaban, says authorities placed a checkpoint on Thursday in Namhi Village, Meun District, Vientiane Province, where they searched two suspicious vehicles.

A 50-year-old woman, identified as Ms. Boudsady from Thaokene Village, Kenethao District, Xayaboury Province, and a 46-year-old woman, identified as Ms. Tookta, from Wattay Noi Village, Sikhottabong District, Vientiane Capital, were placed under arrest, according to Lieutenant General Bouathong.

Police uncovered over four million methamphetamine pills and 25 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine in both vehicles, said Lieutenant General Bouathong.

“Two vehicles, four mobile phones, and other items were also confiscated,” he added.

Meanwhile, the investigation remains ongoing, with authorities attempting to determine where the drugs originated in order to extend their search.

The government of Laos declared drug prevention and control a national agenda in May 2021, calling for decisive action and the participation of multiple sectors to combat the narcotics threat.