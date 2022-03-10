Laos Confirms 335 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 335 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 2.358 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 208 new cases confirmed.

There were 307 cases of community spread and 28 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 191 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw three cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were thirty cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were five cases.

In Bokeo Province saw eight cases.

Khammouane Province saw six cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,737 active cases of Covid-19, with 637 confirmed deaths, and 145,094 total cases.

Meanwhile, 65 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 70% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 59.52%.