Laos Revives National Games After Eight-Year Hiatus

The 11th Lao National Games are scheduled for December this year after continued postponement and delays.

The Ministry of Education and Sports held discussions with authorities in Xieng Khouang Province, agreeing to schedule the 11th Lao National Games in the province from 13 to 22 December.

The meeting, held on Monday, was chaired by Deputy Governor of Xieng Khouang, Mr. Sivilay Sengchaleun, and attended by Deputy Minister of Education and Sports, Ms. Khanthaly Siriphongphan, and Director-General of the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education and Sports, Mr. Sengphone Phonamat.

The 10th National Games were held in Oudomxay Province in 2014, where the Ministry of Defense took first place with 61 gold medals, while Vientiane Capital took second place with 55 gold medals.

The 11th National Games were originally scheduled to take place in 2018, however, preparations including the construction of sporting venues experienced delays.

In 2019, major flooding caused the games to be delayed once again, while in 2020, the games were canceled until further notice due to the Covid-19 pandemic.