Laos Confirms 874 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 874 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,269 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 874 new cases confirmed.

There were 855 cases of community spread and 19 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 437 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw eighteen cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were one hundred forty three cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were twenty seven cases.

In Bokeo Province saw twelve cases.

Khammouane Province saw nineteen cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1.349 active cases of Covid-19, with 643 confirmed deaths, and 149,131 total cases.

Meanwhile, 67 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 69.8% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 73.78%.