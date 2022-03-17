Laos Prepares Two New Sites for for National Heritage Listing

A repository of Buddhist scriptures at Simoungkhoun Temple and an ancient stupa in Salavanh Province are both to be listed for national heritage status.

The two sacred sites will become key tourist attractions for the province as the country reopens to foreign and domestic tourists.

Vientiane Times reports that Deputy Governor of Salavanh Province, Mr. Somchai Ounchit, said Hor Tay Pi Dok [repository] was built in 1784 and is an important, sacred site for people in the province.

He says Salavanh has a wealth of natural and cultural attractions as well as places of historical interest, and visitors will not be disappointed.

The province is home to ten ethnic groups whose colorful way of life can be observed, while there is plenty of local food to be sampled and souvenirs to be bought.

Meanwhile, the That Kadao Theuk stupa in Khongsedon District is also slated for heritage listing after a recent expedition to discover more about the ancient site.

The unique stupa, which is shaped like a pyramid, has a long and complex history that is still being researched.

Laos continues to restore ancient and sacred sites to ensure accessibility and improve facilities for domestic and international tourists.