Laos Confirms 1,508 New Covid Cases

Laos has recorded 1,508 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.
The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,063 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,508 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed.
There were 1,481 cases of community spread and 27 imported cases across the country today.
Community Spread by Province:
Vientiane Capital recorded 895 cases.
In Luang Prabang Province saw twenty cases.
In Savannakhet Province, there were one hundred and ninety-one cases.
In Vientiane Province, there were thirty-two cases.
In Bokeo Province saw twelve cases.
Khammouane Province saw fifty cases today.
Total Cases:
Laos now has 1,469 active cases of Covid-19, with 645 confirmed deaths, and 150,639 total cases.
Meanwhile, 52 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.
Vaccination Rate
First dose vaccinations have now reached 74.31% of the population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 60.05%.
Omicron Detected
Meanwhile, the Omicron variant has been detected in Laos, including five cases of community spread and 38 imported cases identified so far.