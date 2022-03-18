Laos Confirms 1,508 New Covid Cases

Laos has recorded 1,508 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 4,063 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,508 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed.

There were 1,481 cases of community spread and 27 imported cases across the country today.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 895 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw twenty cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were one hundred and ninety-one cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were thirty-two cases.

In Bokeo Province saw twelve cases.

Khammouane Province saw fifty cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 1,469 active cases of Covid-19, with 645 confirmed deaths, and 150,639 total cases.

Meanwhile, 52 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 74.31% of the population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 60.05%.

Omicron Detected



Meanwhile, the Omicron variant has been detected in Laos, including five cases of community spread and 38 imported cases identified so far.