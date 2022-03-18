Philips OLED936 TV, Winner of iF Design and EISA 2021 Awards, Now Available in Taiwan

Introduction of OLED+ category by Philips TV and Bowers & Wilkins is a game changer

TAIPEI, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 18 March 2022 – The award-winning new Philips OLED+ 4K UHD Android TV, the OLED936, is now available in Taiwan. The Philips OLED936 has already grabbed several major global awards, including iF Design and EISA 2021. This screen delivers unprecedented picture and sound quality and immersion, thanks to the exclusive Bowers & Wilkins soundbar, four-sided Ambilight, HDR10+ support, P5 Intelligent Dual Picture Engine, an astonishingly-lifelike 120hz refresh rate, and more. Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos offer cinematic vision and sound – and there’s also eARC for ultimate HDMI 2.1 audio fidelity. The soundbar’s 3.1.2 channels fill any room with spellbinding soundtracks, thunderous effects and crystal-clear dialogue.

The best technology guarantees the best picture and sound

Experience upgraded picture and audio quality that beats anything you’ve seen or heard before. The latest high-performance OLED panels gives a 20% increase in peak light, and the twin-chip, P5 Intelligent Dual Picture Engine reaches new heights – with better sharpness, more accurate colors and skin tones and better contrast for all sources. Unlike most competing TVs, all major HDR formats are supported, so this TV won’t disappoint users with a poor-quality picture. Gamers will love four-sided Ambilight with the most responsive low-latency action from VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), Freesync Premium and G-Sync compatibility – plus Fast Motion Clarity mode, which gives ultra-realistic smoothness, with increased sharpness but without the usual artifacts and flickering.

Classy European design

It’s a TV that looks amazing even when it’s switched off! Enjoy European design with authentic materials including Kvadrat cloth, glass and metal, steel micro-mesh protection, and a premium remote control featuring the ultimate tactile sensation of a sustainable Muirhead leather wrap.

Ready for anything, with key industry standard support

The Philips OLED936’s DTS Play-Fi wireless audio streaming technology, brings the best wireless audio ecosystem to any home. This lets users control all their DTS Play-Fi-enabled products via Wi-Fi, and stream music simultaneously, bringing an unprecedented sound revolution to the home entertainment experience. The OLED936 also features improved sound quality and storage space. The storage space has been upgraded to 4GB, and the storage space for applications, files and software has been doubled to 32GB, beating the industry standard.

Find out more at: https://www.philips.com.tw/c-p/65OLED936_96/oled-9-series-4k-uhd-oled-android-display-bowers-sound

Where to buy and MSRP

Philips TV OLED936 55″: NT$69,900

Philips TV OLED936 65″: NT$99,900

The 65-inch Philips OLED936 TV is on a pre-order with a gift away Philips HD2195 Electric Pressure Cooker at Yahoo shopping, Momo Shop, PCHome 24H, ETmall and Myfone shopping

About TP Vision

TP Vision Europe B.V. (‘TP Vision’) is registered in the Netherlands, with its head office in Amsterdam. TP Vision is a wholly owned company of TPV Technology Limited (‘TPV’), which is one of the world’s leading monitor and TV manufacturers.

TP Vision is a consumer electronics key player in TV and audio entertainment. TP Vision concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips-branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and Philips-branded audio products (Globally) under trademark license by Koninklijke Philips N.V. We combine the strong Philips brand with our product development and design expertise, operational excellence, and industry footprint of TPV. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers.

