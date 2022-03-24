BCEL Withholds 2021 Dividends

The Banque Pour Le Commerce Exterieur Lao Public (BCEL) has announced that 2021 dividends will not be paid out to shareholders.

According to a recent board meeting resolution, the bank has agreed not to pay 2021 dividends to shareholders.

This marks the first time the bank has not paid dividends to shareholders since Banque Pour Le Commerce Exterieur Lao Public was listed on the Lao Securities Exchange (LSX).

The bank was listed on the Lao Securities Exchange in 2011 with a dividend of LAK 698.92 per share.

The bank paid its dividends at LAK 791.1 per share in 2012, followed by LAK 785 per share in 2013 and LAK 594 per share in 2014.

BCEL continued to pay dividends in the following years, starting with LAK 392 per share in 2015 and increasing to LAK 614 per share in 2016 and LAK 612 per share in 2017.

The bank paid the highest dividend of LAK 991 per share in 2018, before dropping to LAK 813 in 2019 and another LAK 560 in 2020.