Laos Confirms Lao New Year Holiday Dates

By
Manyphone Vongphachanh
-
0
560
The government of Laos has officially set 13 April the first public holiday date of Lao New Year (Pi Mai).

A notice issued by Prime Minister’s Office confirms the holiday date and prohibits government offices and departments from holding Lao New Year parties in a bid to promote austerity and set an example for the wider population.

The notice states that the National Taskforce Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and relevant provincial taskforces should issue coronavirus prevention measures related to celebrations in each locality. 

While the country’s biggest festival was canceled in 2020, scaled-back Lao New Year celebrations were held in 2021, allowing residents to participate in the celebration with their families, at their workplaces, and at temples in accordance with Lao traditions.

