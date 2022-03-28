Laos Confirms 1,263 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 1,263 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,134 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,263 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,236 cases of community spread and 27 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 501 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw twenty-seven cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were seventy-eight cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were eighty-one cases.

In Bokeo Province saw twenty-six cases.

Khammouane Province saw fifty-one cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 6,510 active cases of Covid-19, with 661 confirmed deaths, and 169,256 total cases.

Meanwhile, 426 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 76.02% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 60.58%.