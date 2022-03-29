Creation Design & Contracting launches a one-stop school engineering service to help schools handling summer vacation projects

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach – 29 March 2022 – To improve learning environments, many schools strive to carry out school refurbishments during summer vacations. In addition, many schools are also preparing to build onsite STEM LABs to cooperate with the STEM education that is actively promoted by the Education Bureau in recent years. However, the “early summer vacation” caused by the raging fifth wave of the epidemic has disrupted many school refurbishments plans.

Given this, Creation Design & Contracting , with its professional team of experienced School Design, Construction, and Education experts, has launched a one-stop school refurbishment service to ensure that every part of the design is conducive to the development of a diverse learning space by improving communication.

School refurbishment design should ensure the high quality of the learning environment and the safety of students. There are many areas to pay attention to in school refurbishment, and thus an experienced construction team is required. Creation Design & Contracting has a wealth of STEM ROOM Design and Decoration experience, from materials, design, furniture customization, time management, to school refurbishment budgets, such as subsidies from the Quality Education Fund (QE Fund) or kindergarten school building decoration allowance. As these mentioned funds will be processed through strict approval and review, further details cannot be ignored.

To cope with the epidemic, Creation Design & Contracting has also assisted many schools in optimizing the ventilation conditions of the school premises, including purchasing ventilation testing services and purchasing air purifiers or carrying out other minor improvement works to meet the government’s ventilation requirements. Professional designers and refurbishment teams would commit to fulfilling the needs of each teacher and student, customizing the refurbishment planning of the learning space, and creating a unique cooperative learning space.

About Creation Design & Contracting Limited:

Creation Design & Contracting Limited is a refurbishment design company that undertakes various types of refurbishment works, minor refurbishment works, demolition works, and demolition restoration works. The company is sincerely committed to providing a one-stop service, providing customers with professional analysis and design solutions free of charge. Moreover, the company also provides easy-to-follow quotations. Each refurbishment project progress would be supervised, and the company would report each stage of the refurbishment progress and keep close contact with its customers.

#CreationDesign&Contracting

