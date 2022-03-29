Storms Pummel Homes in Luang Prabang and Champasack Provinces.

Storms have damaged houses and other structures in the provinces of Luang Prabang and Champasack, following a storm warning issued by the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology.

Governor of Luang Prabang, Mr. Viengthong Hathsachan, said that Monday’s storm damaged houses in the city, but no injuries were reported, Vientiane Times reports

A power pole was also brought down by strong winds, causing a power outage.

Meanwhile, strong winds blew down trees and damaged houses in Pakse City, Champasack province, with hail recorded on the same day.

Provincial officials are analyzing the extent of the damage and assisting those whose homes have been impacted.

Officials in both provinces have visited storm-affected homes and instructed emergency services personnel to assist with repairs and assess the cost of the damage.