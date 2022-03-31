Laos Confirms 2,762 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 2,762 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 5,688 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 2,762 new cases confirmed.

There were 2,743 cases of community spread and 19 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 1,345 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw sixty-five cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were three hundred and sixty-eight cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were one hundred and fifteen cases.

In Bokeo Province saw forty cases.

Khammouane Province saw two hundred and twenty-eight cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 5,784 active cases of Covid-19, with 665 confirmed deaths, and 176,898 total cases.

Meanwhile, 435 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 76.40% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 60.99%.