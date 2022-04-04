Anchor Food Professionals Introduces New Forms of Giving and Prosperity with Anchor Butter this Ramadhan

From Baking Demos to Classic Raya Treat Recipes, Celebrate Eid al-Fitr with A Truly Golden Experience

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA – Media OutReach – 4 April 2022 – Joining in the festivities, Anchor Food Professionals welcomes Ramadhan with a meaningful and rewarding campaign that embodies the spirit of togetherness and humility. With the anticipation for a joyous Eid al-Fitr after two long years being unable to celebrate due to the pandemic, Muslims are excitedly preparing for Raya 2022 with gratitude for being able to spend the holidays with loved ones.

Through the ‘Jom Raya, Jom Anchor’ campaign, Anchor Food Professionals has prepared a variety of festive and meaningful activities that deliver an elevated golden butter experience. Anchor Food Professionals invites Malaysians to experience the goodness and quality of Anchor New Zealand Butter in making some of Malaysia’s favourite Raya desserts such as Kuih Semperit or even dishes like butter chicken or prawn.

With its 135 years of dairy expertise, Anchor has provided assistance and supply to more than 10,000 restaurants, home bakers, and cafes across Malaysia and Brunei and will continue to do so by being part of the Raya celebrations this year. Anchor Butter is made from 100% pure New Zealand milk and has a rich, smooth, and creamy taste, making it a necessity for every household this Ramadhan and Hari Raya. Free from additives, preservatives, and colouring, while dishes prepared with Anchor Butter is distinctly flavourful creating mouth-watering experiences, desserts made with it gives out a beautiful golden appearance too.

In the spirit of Ramadhan and Eid al-Fitr, Anchor Food Professionals has prepared exciting community outreach initiatives and support for home bakers, chefs, and SMEs. Kickstarting the trail is the recipe demonstration hosted by Anchor Food Professionals on Facebook Live on 21st April 2022 at 8:30 pm. Viewers will have the opportunity to learn from a professional Anchor chef on how to make Biskut Semperit Lemak Bercheese, the perfect creamy butter cookie to share with loved ones this Eid al-Fitr.

Anchor Food Professionals will also be organizing ‘Jom Baking Bersama Anchor’ Online Class open to the public for the opportunity to learn baking tips and techniques from an industry professional on 16th April 2022 at 11 am. In addition, throughout April, Anchor Food Professionals will be ramping up baking inspirations for Eid al-Fitr by sharing weekly curated Anchor recipes on Facebook and Instagram. From the classics like Kuih Semperit and Biskut Makmur to fusion treats like Kastengel and Brown Butter Cornflake Crunch, Anchor has prepared a variety of recipes catered for the diverse palates.

“We are truly excited about the upcoming festive season; we’ve prepared various initiatives with the hope to inspire and uplift Malaysians through creative recipe ideations and community outreach. The month of Ramadhan and Eid al-Fitr is known for its abundance of blessings, and this is what we hope to share with our loyal customers and partners,” said Jack Tan, Foodservice Director, Fonterra Brands Malaysia.

Further adding to the golden experience, Anchor Food Professionals has an ongoing ‘Jom Raya, Jom Anchor Contest’, from 1 March – 2 May 2022 where participants stand a chance of winning prizes worth up to RM69,000. To join the Jom Raya, Jom Anchor contest, participants can simply upload a receipt with minimum spending of RM30 worth of Anchor products.

Through the ‘Jom Raya, Jom Anchor’ campaign, Anchor aims to inspire culinary experts and SMEs as well as home bakers and aspiring bakers with delicious recipes for a truly golden Raya experience. For more information on Anchor Food Professionals and the campaign, visit the Anchor Food Professionals official website, or follow our social pages www.instagram.com/anchorfp.my and www.facebook.com/AnchorFoodProfessionalsMY.

About Anchor Food Professionals

Anchor Food Professionals foodservice team are true consultants; working behind the scenes to deliver exciting new tastes and products for chefs, bakers, caterers, commercial kitchens, hotels, restaurants, quick service restaurants and cafes. The team helps businesses with all aspects of their operations – from front-of-house presentation, pricing, and promotion, as well as enhancing yield and taste to providing exciting new menu ideas. Anchor Food Professionals uses their deep customer understanding, alongside their dairy expertise and Fonterra’s world-leading research and development capabilities to create high-quality dairy products.

