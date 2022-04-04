Laos Tourism Ministry Proposes Full Reopening

The Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism has sent a proposal for a full reopening of the country to the Prime Minister of Laos for consideration.

In its proposal, the tourism ministry provides two options for reopening the country during Phase II of the Green Zone Travel Plan, which was set to commence this month:

Option One:

Under Option One, the country would continue with its initial plan to allow fully vaccinated tourists to enter the country as free, independent travelers or through organized tours. Tourists could visit a limited number of provinces and enter via nine border checkpoints.

They would be required to take an RT-PCR test 72 hours prior to departure, and then a rapid test (ATK) upon arrival in Laos without quarantine.

In place of the Lao Green Pass system, Option One would see tourists use the Lao KYC application, while E-visas and visa on arrival services would resume.

Option Two:

Under Option Two, the country would be fully reopened to all types of fully vaccinated tourists, although an RT-PCR test prior to departure and an ATK test on arrival would still be required.

Unvaccinated arrivals, however, would be required to undergo a seven-day quarantine.

Ministry Makes its Choice

In its proposal, the Ministry of Information, Culture, and Tourism (MICT) has given its full support to a full reopening (Option Two) and strongly suggests the resumption of free, independent travel to all areas of Laos.

The ministry has also suggested that an ATK test on arrival for vaccinated travelers should be enough and that no further quarantine should be necessary. However, the ministry does suggest that health personnel should be on hand at major border checkpoints to assist arrivals with ATK tests.

Finally, MICT proposes the full reinstatement of E-visa and visa on arrival services.

It is expected that Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh will make a decision and an announcement will be made in the coming days.