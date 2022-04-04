Thai Government Provides 300 Scholarships to Lao Students 

The Thai government is to provide scholarships for more than 300 students from Laos to study in Thailand.

Lao Minister of Education and Sports, Prof. Dr. Phout Simnmalavong, received Thai Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, Mr. Anek Laothamat, in Vientiane Capital last week, Lao Post reports.

Mr. Anek said the Thai government is supporting scholarships for Lao students at the request of the government of Laos.

“This visit to the Lao Ministry of Education and Sports is aimed at supporting Lao students in their studies. We are providing scholarships for 85 bachelor’s degree students, 150 master’s degree students, and 80 doctoral degree students,” he said.

The Lao Ministry of Education and Sports welcomed and thanked the delegation from Thailand who came to exchange views and further strengthen cooperation and friendship between the two nations.