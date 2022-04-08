Thailand Scraps PCR Tests on Arrival Pending Infection Rates

The spokesman for Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration has said that RT-PCR tests on arrival are to be scrapped.

The removal of this step for entry into Thailand will be implemented on 1 May as long as infection rates remain low after the Songkran holidays, according to Spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin.

Straits Times reports that Deputy Health Minister Satit Pitutecha told reporters in Bangok today that RT-PCR tests at airports will be replaced by antigen tests.

Vaccinated travelers will also no longer need to reserve a one-night hotel accommodation to secure visas, he said.

Further, the amount of insurance necessary for foreigners entering Thailand will be reduced from the present USD 20,000 coverage. The new amount has yet to be announced.

The spokesman also said that the procedures required under the Thailand Pass system will also be made easier.