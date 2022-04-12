Laos Confirms 1,209 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 1,209 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.

The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 3,170 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 1,209 new cases confirmed.

There were 1,277 cases of community spread and 13 imported cases across the country.

Community Spread by Province:

Vientiane Capital recorded 797 cases.

In Luang Prabang Province saw seventy cases.

In Savannakhet Province, there were sixty-seven cases.

In Vientiane Province, there were eighty-two cases.

In Bokeo Province saw ten cases.

Khammouane Province saw three-seven cases today.

Total Cases:

Laos now has 3,312 active cases of Covid-19, with 702 confirmed deaths, and 195,203 total cases.

Meanwhile, 364 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.

Vaccination Rate

First dose vaccinations have now reached 77.98% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 64.17%.