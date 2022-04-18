Laos Confirms 312 New Cases of Covid-19

Laos has recorded 312 cases of Covid-19 across the country today.
The National Taskforce for Covid-19 Prevention and Control reported that 1,218 tests were conducted across the country over the last 24 hours, with 312 new cases confirmed.
There were 304 cases of community spread and 8 imported cases across the country.
Community Spread by Province:
Vientiane Capital recorded 156 cases.
In Luang Prabang Province saw seven cases.
In Savannakhet Province, there were fifteen cases.
In Vientiane Province, there were thirty-one cases.
In Bokeo Province saw twelve cases.
Khammouane Province saw twenty-three cases today.
Total Cases:
Laos now has 1,880 active cases of Covid-19, with 722 confirmed deaths, and 200,474 total cases.
Meanwhile, 197 people recovered and were discharged from hospitals around the country yesterday.
Vaccination Rate
First dose vaccinations have now reached 78.14% of the eligible population, while second dose vaccinations have now reached 64.55%.