Laos New Year Celebrations See Increase in Drunk Driving Accidents 

Drunk driving was the leading cause of accidents in Vientiane Capital during the three-day Lao New Year celebrations.

Vientiane traffic police officials report a higher number of accidents in the capital this year, with 25 accidents resulting in seven deaths.

The districts of Chanthabouly, Xaythany, Sikhottabong, Sisattanak, Pak Ngum, and Hatsayfong saw the most accidents.

Meanwhile, there were 181 road accidents recorded across the country during the new year, with the highest death toll in Vientiane Capital.

The major causes of road accidents in Laos are drunk driving, reckless driving, speeding, drivers suddenly changing direction, and general violation of traffic regulations

In 2021, over 800 people were killed in road accidents across Laos, with the majority of accidents caused by drunk or reckless driving.