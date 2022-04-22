Thailand Scraps Covid Tests, Eases Entry Restrictions for Tourists

Thailand’s Covid-19 Taskforce has met today and decided to ease entry restrictions to the country starting 1 May.

As a result of the meeting, vaccinated international travelers arriving in Thailand will no longer need to take a PCR test on arrival.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) met today to discuss the possibility of reopening all land borders, with officials agreeing with a proposal from Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to make entry from overseas easier.

The Thaiger reports that officials have scrapped the requirement for a PCR test on arrival, replacing it with an optional antigen test.

At the same time, a Covid-19 health insurance requirement for entry into the country has been reduced to just USD 10,000 worth of coverage.

Meanwhile, unvaccinated people who can prove they have quarantined themselves before departure may see the number of quarantine days reduced but will still be required to stay at a quarantined hotel and take a PCR test on day five.

Prior to the meeting today, National Security Council secretary-general General Supoj Malaniyom told the media that, “for land travel, we’ll try to open all border checkpoints around the country and the Interior Ministry will handle this. This plan will also be considered today and all agencies concerned will discuss measures for the re-opening. The measures will be similar to the air travel rules but there will be fewer of them.”

He added that the Thailand Pass system will remain in place, however it may be adjusted based on safety conditions to a level that will be acceptable for authorities but also convenient for tourists.

Any new measures, if approved, will be effective from 1 May.