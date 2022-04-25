Feasibility Study Completed for Vientiane to Pakse Expressway

A new expressway linking Vientiane Capital with Champasack Province is closer to reality after a feasibility study for the project has been completed.

The study and design of the expressway from Vientiane to Pakse was undertaken by Duangchalern Development Construction Group.

When complete, the expressway will link the nation’s capital with Pakse City in Champasack Province, with a one-way trip expected to take around five hours.

The expressway will begin in Vientiane Capital off 450 Years Road, closely following Route 13 South some 617 kilometers.

According to the developer, the expressway will be constructed in five stages.

The first stage will stretch some 126 kilometers from Vientiane Capital to Paksan, Bolikhamxay Province, while the second stage will reach Thakhek after another 164 kilometers.

The third stage will continue 117 kilometers from Thakhek to Seno Savannakhet province, while the fourth stage will run 128 kilomters from Seno to Khongsedone Salavan province.

The fifth and final stage will see the expressway reach Pakse City.

The expressway will run through Bolikhamxay, Khammouane, and Savannakhet provinces before reaching Champasack.