Milipol Asia-Pacific returns featuring international companies from over twenty countries showcasing security solutions on countering terrorism, bolstering law enforcement, and increasing public security during these challenging times

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 25 April 2022 – Amidst an increasingly challenging global homeland security landscape, over 200 solutions providers will be coming together at Millipol Asia-Pacific 2022 to showcase world-class technologies to bolster counter terrorism, law enforcement and homeland security capabilities in the region. This event will be at the Marina Bay Sands Expo and Convention Centre, at Marina Bay Sands, from 18-20 May 2022.

Over three days, Millipol Asia-Pacific 2022 will address the fundamental issues facing security organisations today, from drug trafficking to cybercrime to the evolving threats of terrorism in the region which produces ongoing challenges to national security and public safety. The three-day event, officially endorsed by the Ministry of Home Affairs, Singapore and its Home Teams and the Ministry of the Interior of France, comprises an exhibition, conferences, workshops, and seminars. Over 200 VIP delegates from Singapore and the Asia-Pacific region have registered to attend this flagship event in Singapore. Over 8,000 local and international attendees are expected to attend the Show.

A series of conferences, workshops, and seminars will see government sector security agencies and commercial security firms sharing their experiences, best practices and expertise relating to the growing myriad of security challenges. They will also address how international agencies can collaborate with the increasing use of new technology and innovation to counter and combat crimes.

Exhibition Profile

The exhibition, will showcase numerous cutting-edge security technologies by over 200 companies from Austria, Australia, India, Israel, Italy, Singapore, Turkiye, United Arab Emirates, and the United States. Featured technologies include innovative surveillance and video analytics, lethal and non-lethal weapons, intelligent drones, airport and boarder security, robotics, protective systems and communications.

The official brochure for Milipol Asia-Pacific 2022, including the list of exhibitors, can be found at:

https://www.milipolasiapacific.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/Milipol-Asia-Pacific-2022-Brochure.pdf

Conference Profile

The theme of the Milipol Asia-Pacific 2022 Conference is ‘The Post Pandemic Challenges for Public and National Safety: Who Has Adapted Better – Law Enforcement or Criminals?’ It will be chaired by Mr Khoo Boon Hui, former Commissioner of the Singapore Police Force, and ex-President of INTERPOL. Speakers include Nigel Ryan , Assistant Commissioner of the Australian Federal Police; Doug Witschi, Assistant Director Cybercrime Threat Response from INTERPOL, Stephen Cooper OBE, and Sean Tan who is the Assistant Chief Executive of Programmes from Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) in Singapore.

The theme of the SII Conference is “What is Security 4.0 and its Impact on the Industry”. It addressed at the increased drive of digital transformation through outcome-based contracts, emerging technologies, workplace learning, convergence of cyber and physical security, etc. and their impact on the security industry.

The theme of the PSI Conference is “The Challenges in Pharmaceutical Security – A Regional Perspective”. Subject experts from World Health Organization, Ministry of Health Malaysia, Sanofi, Interpol Financial Crime Unit, World Customs Organization and more will share their best practices and experience on how governmental agencies, security organisations and pharmaceutical companies can work together to secure supply chains and reduce the risk of fraud, including the counterfeiting of medicines as a public health threat.

Milipol Asia-Pacific 2022 will also feature side-line workshops on crisis management, complex evacuations, and suicide bombing threats, as well as a free-to-attend seminar on various leading security solutions.

