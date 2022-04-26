Beautiful Dapeng Bay Artists Creations Become Taiwan’s First Art Check-in Points in National Scenic Areas

The map for enjoying art and taking a walk through 12 tourist attractions has been integrated with the bike route, giving tourists a closer look at these tourist spots.

PINGTUNG COUNTY, TAIWAN – Media OutReach – 26 April 2022 – Taiwan possesses a lot of distinct scenery and landscapes, and they are the muses that inspire many artists when they stop and draw landscape paintings. Artists extol beautiful scenery in their hearts with paintbrushes and show the unique charm of the scenery through varied artistic expression techniques.

As classic works skillfully created by famous European and American artists have made local views everlasting, and they are turned into landmark check-in points to promote these spots and draw many tourists to visit these places out of admiration, Dapeng Bay National Scenic Area Administration has invited a total of eight artists, including Donggang native, Pang-Soong Apex Lin (林磐聳), who won the National Award for Arts in the fine arts category; Ming-Te Lu (盧明德), the former dean of College of Arts at National Kaohsiung Normal University; Chang-Hu Lin (林章湖), the former dean of the College of Fine Arts at Taipei National University of the Arts; Cheng-Ming Lee (李振明), the CEO of the Taiwan Academy of Fine Arts; Tai-Le Cheng (程代勒), former director of the Department of Fine Arts at National Taiwan Normal University; Yi-Hsun Lee (李億勳), the former director of the Department of Visual Design at National Kaohsiung Normal University; Chun-Liang Lin (林俊良), the former dean of the College of Fine Arts at National Taiwan Normal University; and Lain-Dung Chuang (莊連東), the former director of the Department of Fine Arts at National Taiwan Normal University, to draw and paint from Nature at Dapeng Bay and neighboring towns. They’ve meticulously created works for 12 tourist attractions to depict beautiful vistas and scenic views using different media to make the scenery at Dapeng Bay eternal.

The Administration has pioneered in inviting famous artists to draw scenes for tourist attractions and set up social media check-in points around Taiwan’s 22 counties and municipalities and 386 townships. The Administration has taken the lead in integrating art with space to elevate the cultural heritage and values of these scenic areas with profound meanings hidden in art. Scenery is no longer just a part of Nature, but a “work of art” as vivid as life itself, and something one can get up close and personal with to take it all in. This project is pioneering work that will create a wonderful milestone for the history of Taiwan’s scenic areas in the future.

The 12 tourist attractions that are painted by the above artists include the Dapeng Bay Visitor Center, Dapeng Bay Marina, Yingxia Bridge Pavilion, Qingzhou Coastal Recreation Area, Cifong Wetland Park, Mangroves Wetland Park, Pengcun Wetland Park, Sunset Bay, Bayfun Land, Dapeng Bay Bridge, Donglong Temple in Donggang Township and Linbian Station in Linbian Township. The artists have created their works using diverse media including ink paintings, mixed media, mosaic tiles, and prints. Their profound painting skills have shown their superb and extraordinary craftsmanship and how they’ve delicately depicted fine views and magnificent elegance exclusive to Dapeng Bay, one brush stroke at a time.

