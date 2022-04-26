JJ-Lurgi expands global footprint and strengthens R&D

With its global headquarters in Southeast Asia, 30 years of expertise, and strengthened R&D capabilities, JJ-Lurgi is now expanding its leadership worldwide.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 26 April 2022 – JJ-Lurgi, the life sciences joint venture of diversified industrial conglomerate, Jebsen & Jessen Group, and industrial gases and technology provider, Air Liquide, announces today a new global strategy to expand its market presence beyond South East Asia, with a five-year goal to have 50% of its business growth to come from beyond the region. The expansion marks a key milestone for Jebsen & Jessen Group, with JJ-Lurgi being its first business unit setting its sights on international markets.

Celebrating 30 years of growth and innovative solutions, JJ-Lurgi is expanding its global footprint with a new strategy.



The announcement of this new global strategy coincides with a significant milestone for JJ-Lurgi as it commemorates its 30th anniversary this year. The company is celebrating 30 years of growth and expansion — beginning as a small Malaysian-based company to becoming today a leading technology supplier for the oils, fats, oleochemicals, and biofuels industries in South East Asia and China. Capturing the majority of the market share, JJ-Lurgi is currently a market leader in the South East Asian oleochemicals industry.

The oleochemicals market was valued at nearly US$ 27.3B in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027. Produced mainly by processing plant-derived oils, oleochemicals are essential for everyday life and are commonly found in cosmetics, soaps, pharmaceuticals, and other chemical products.

“This new strategy will allow JJ-Lurgi to tap on opportunities in the global market as we enter our next stage of growth,” said Jakob Helms, Chief Executive Officer of JJ-Lurgi. “As the market leader of the oleochemicals market in ASEAN and China, we are excited to accelerate and scale our business on a global scale. We look forward to developing our core competencies and technologies to bring the best to our customers across more markets.”

“We are proud of the successes that JJ-Lurgi has achieved in the past 30 years to become one of the industry’s market leaders in the region. The new global strategy signifies an important milestone for Jebsen & Jessen Group, reflecting our commitment to the Group’s Advance & Build strategy as we grow our existing businesses,” said Per Magnusson, Chief Executive Officer of Jebsen & Jessen Group.

With the new strategy in place, it sets a blueprint for JJ-Lurgi’s expansion and further solidifies JJ-Lurgi’s silent but steady growth beyond ASEAN. Over the past years, the company has already fulfilled orders from countries outside the South East Asia region, such as Brazil, Paraguay, the United States, and Pakistan, worth over US$ 15.8 million. As part of the global strategy, the company has identified South Asia, and North and South America, as its initial priority markets for expansion.

This major move will also see JJ-Lurgi strengthening its research & development (R&D) capabilities by tapping into the region’s growing and diverse talent pool, with investments going towards a new R&D department. With an enhanced focus on R&D, JJ-Lurgi aims to develop new technologies, backed by German technology, that are attuned to its clients’ needs. This will fuel the improvement of the company’s technological capabilities, product offerings, and market expertise, which will benefit new and existing customers and partners.

About JJ-Lurgi

JJ-Lurgi Engineering is a joint venture between Jebsen & Jessen Group and Air Liquide Global Engineering & Construction Solutions. We are a market leader in South East Asia with a growing global presence. The synergy of our German engineering roots elevated by a new generation of in-house expertise based in Asia keeps us attuned to our clients’ needs. With more than 30 years of experience, we produce highly customisable products that fit our clients’ needs, reducing waste and cost. Our technologies include: Oil Seeds Extraction, Edible Oil Refining, Fats Modification, Oleochemicals and Methyl Ester (Biodiesel).

For more information, visit us at www.jj-lurgi.com.

About Jebsen & Jessen Group

We are an ASEAN focused industrial conglomerate. Our business spans manufacturing, engineering, and distribution activities.

We have five core business units: Cable Technology, Ingredients, Life Sciences, Packaging and Technology. Through our network of companies spanning 31 locations, including 10 manufacturing facilities in Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, our 3,000 people work as one to develop meaningful products and services for the 20,000 customers we serve.

For more information, visit www.jjsea.com.

