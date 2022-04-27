Bitget Introduces 15% Trading Fee Discount for Japanese Market

Participate in the campaign to share $100,000 worth of trial funds and prizes

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 27 April 2022 – Leading global derivatives exchange – Bitget, today announced the launch of its new trading fee discount policy for users exclusively in Japan.

As part of this initiative, both new and existing registered users in the region are entitled to a 15% discount on fees. Moreover, a Trading Fee Discount Event is being held in conjunction with the launch to celebrate the Bitget community in Japan. Participants taking part in the event will have the opportunity to share $100,000 worth of trial fund and exciting prizes as well. The event will take place from April 27 – May 7, more details on the event will be available here.

Commenting on this initiative, Bitget’s CEO Sandra Lou commented, “Japan has always shown great potential for growth and has been an important market in the crypto space. To show our gratitude and appreciation for the Bitget community in Japan, we decided to introduce this long-term discount policy to thank their support over the years. We look forward to introducing crypto to more users in the region in the years to come.”

Bitget is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange established in July 2018. Serving more than 2 million customers in 50 countries, Bitget aims to contribute to the adoption of decentralised finance on a global scale. Since its launch, Bitget has become the world’s largest crypto copy trading platform, through the gaining popularity of its flagship One-Click Copy Trade products. According to CoinmarketCap, Bitget was ranked third globally, in terms of its derivatives volume as of January 2022. Adhering closely to our mission of Better Trading Better Life, Bitget is committed to providing comprehensive and secure trading solutions to our users around the world. In September 2021, Bitget announced its sponsorship of world-renowned football team Juventus as its first-ever sleeve partner and PGL Major’s official esport crypto partner soon after. Partnerships with the leading esports organisation Team Spirit and Turkey’s leading and long-standing football club, Galatasaray were also announced in early 2022.

