Kuala Lumpur Rocked by Huge Explosion

Kuala Lumpur has been rocked by a massive explosion at a police evidence storage facility in Sentul yesterday, writes The Star.

A column of thick smoke and sounds of fireworks exploding was heard at Sentul, with the source of the smoke and explosions from the Sentul police evidence storage facility there.

Three people have suffered injuries and more than 50 cars have been damaged by the explosion, which caused panic among residents.

According to the Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department, the blaze was brought under control at 7 PM.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Sentul police had invited members of the media after they obtained a court order to destroy over RM4.17mil worth of fireworks which had been seized last month.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel were at the scene to douse the fireworks pile which was set to be crushed by a backhoe.

A line of cars in Sentul are currently on fire due to fireworks explosion. The explosion was so loud The Fennel was literally shaking! pic.twitter.com/CiIr0FWGgr — Acxp ✨ (@xnxthxrmxthxr95) April 26, 2022

A total of 1,059 boxes and 35 sacks of fireworks and firecrackers had been seized by police in March after they crippled a syndicate and arrested five men.

One of the men was charged under Section 8 of the Explosives Act.

When contacted, Sentul OCPD Asst Comm Beh Eng Lai confirmed that the smoke was coming from the storage facility.