Kuala Lumpur Rocked by Huge Explosion

By
Latsamy Phonevilay
-
0
661
Explosion in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, where confiscated fireworks caught fire.
Explosion in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, at a police station where confiscated fireworks caught fire.

Kuala Lumpur has been rocked by a massive explosion at a police evidence storage facility in Sentul yesterday, writes The Star.

A column of thick smoke and sounds of fireworks exploding was heard at Sentul, with the source of the smoke and explosions from the Sentul police evidence storage facility there.

Three injured and 50 cars damaged in explosion when disposing of firecrackers, fireworks at Sentul police evidence store in Kuala Lumpur on April 26 evening.
Three injured and 50 cars damaged in explosion when disposing of firecrackers, fireworks at Sentul police evidence store in Kuala Lumpur on April 26 evening.

Three people have suffered injuries and more than 50 cars have been damaged by the explosion, which caused panic among residents.

According to the Kuala Lumpur fire and rescue department, the blaze was brought under control at 7 PM.

Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, Sentul police had invited members of the media after they obtained a court order to destroy over RM4.17mil worth of fireworks which had been seized last month.

Fire and Rescue Department personnel were at the scene to douse the fireworks pile which was set to be crushed by a backhoe.

 

A total of 1,059 boxes and 35 sacks of fireworks and firecrackers had been seized by police in March after they crippled a syndicate and arrested five men.

One of the men was charged under Section 8 of the Explosives Act.

When contacted, Sentul OCPD Asst Comm Beh Eng Lai confirmed that the smoke was coming from the storage facility.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR